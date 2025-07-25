Review: Our verdict on Top Hat the big summer musical at Chichester Festival Theatre

Chichester Festival Theatre has unveiled its summer musical Top Hat based on RKOs 1935 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin. Editor In Chief Gary Shipton – who has been attending the summer season for more than 50 years - was in the audience.

Like watching the King’s speech on Christmas Day or the Wimbledon’s men’s championship finals, if you see nothing else at the theatre all year you are likely to book tickets for the main summer musical at Chichester.

For that reason, the show is both economically and reputationally of enormous importance to the Artistic Director and his team.

Top Hat fizzes with everything that audiences expect – wonderful costumes, amazing dancing, much-loved songs, and a plot that requires absolutely no mental endeavours on the part of the paying public.

Top Hat at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Johan Persson

Irving Berlin was virtually a one-man melody factory composing hit after hit during his lifetime.

You will find many of his best in Top Hat – everything from the opening Puttin’ on the Ritz to Let’s Face the Music and Dance.

While it is in the DNA of these old musical films that the relationship between leading lady and man is as inevitable as it is superficial, this production imbues real warmth, feeling and humour into the cameo roles of Horace Hardwick (Clive Carter) and his wife Madge (Sally Ann Triplett).

So while the audience is assured of a happy ending for Jerry Travers (Phillip Attmore) in his pursuit of Dale Tremont (Lucy St Louis), we are probably more anxious to learn the fate of bungling Horace and the no-nonsense Madge epitomised in their rendition of Outside of That, I love You. Can their marriage survive?

The first night of the show was not without its challenges. Water on the stage necessitated a restart to protect the dancers which may have accounted for a slight loss of momentum in the first half.

But this is a production that delivers everything you could want.

Attmore and St Louis sweep across the stage with the lightness and grace of a warm summer breeze supported by a terrific ensemble.

Hardwick’s valet Bates (James Clyde) gives real depth to those moments of humour.

This is a production packed with colour, light, fun, and unforgettable music.

‘Heaven, I’m in Heaven’ sings Jerry as he’s dancing Cheek to Cheek.

So were the audience.

The sunshine of recent weeks might have heralded summer. But Top Hat proved it had finally arrived in all its glory.