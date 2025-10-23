REVIEW: Safe Space at Chichester's Minerva Theatre - this is why in the culture wars we are all on the same side

Safe Space, a new play by a debut author Jamie Bogyo shows no fear or hesitation in tackling some of the most significant cultural challenges at the heart of western society today. Gary Shipton was in the audience at Chichester Festival Theatre’s Minerva to give his verdict.

The programme cover shows a giant statue of an historical figure – daubed in red paint, bound in ‘police line do not cross’ tape – being craned away.

That same statue stares out across the Minerva auditorium as they take their seats. No tape or crane at this point but one senses that for this particular remnant of a bygone age the die is already cast. Just like the bronze from which it is made.

This is John C Calhoun, whose name and image was given to the Ivy League college at Yale where this fictionalised version of real life events is set.

We are told, early on, that this pre-Civil War politician did not simply make his fortune from slavery but was an active proponent of it, arguing for an expansion of it – an ethos imbued in the architecture itself.

Little wonder, then, that so many students campaigned for a name-change.

This is a theatrical representation of their story. But it is a singularly clever, subtle, assured piece of writing that explores so much more too – from the monumental issues of race and gender equality to all the petty ingredients of everyday student life. The relationships, the squabbles, the humdrum.

In that exploration, through its small but magnificently talented cast, it allows all the arguments – on both sides of the cultural equation – to be examined.

A number of empty seats suggests there is still availability to see Safe Space. Perhaps a change in the weather or a culture wars weariness has dissuaded some theatre-goers to stay at home.

It is their loss.

This is sparkling bright drama – funny, warm, alert, relatable – that transcends the story itself. It has that ‘sticky’ quality too – you can’t quite get it out of your head long after you have returned home.

For good reasons.

Perhaps the most significant of these is the exquisite portrayal of Isaiah by Ernest Kingsley Jr. For a character who acquiesces more than he speaks out, he proves he has a powerful, mesmerising voice not least in song.

Writer Jamie Bogyo plays the counter role Connor – a complex but vital element to give dimension to the debate.

There is hope in all this too. The bigger question is not ‘will you do what’s right for yourself’ but simply ‘will you do what’s right’? That is mirrored in everything from the plot threads of sleeping with your best friend’s partner to abandoning the trappings of sponsorship for the greater good.

‘Whose side are you on?’ is a repeated theme. In the final refrain of Simon and Garfunkel’s The Boxer there is the hope that, in the end, we are all on the same side.