View pictures of Sussex's 'scariest' Halloween house

For a number of years now, Rosemary Hawkins and her family have created amazing scary displays at their house in Hastings to raise money for local charities and good causes. People visiting the house, at 22 Ponswood Road, St Leonards, are invited to make a donation to St Michael’s Hospice.

Rosemary said: “We started off doing it at our old house in St Leonards as a bit of fun. Then we decided to put it to good use and try to raise some money for charity.

“My two sons Kelton and Elijah have worked hard to put this together. With the help of Kian, Liam and Pete. The live show will be on tonight (October 31) from 5pm until 9:30pm.

“We are all entirely grateful for everyone's kind support so far and really enjoy raising money each year. Huge thank you to Jewsons, Hastings, for donations of wood. Please support this great cause, donations can be given to either of our clowns or in the donation pot.

She added: “We will this year need to request that no cars drive down Ponswood Road and that they park elsewhere and walk down, due to it being an unadopted road.”

1. Hastings haunted house The living dead are rising from the lawn of this St Leonards house Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Hastings haunted house Beware the killer clowns! Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Hastings haunted house Something terrifying hiding in the bushes Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Hastings haunted house Spooky fun for Halloween and its all for a good cause Photo: supplied Photo Sales