Classics full of character: the 2024 Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’elegance

• Cartier Style et Luxe classes confirmed for the world’s finest concours d’elegance at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard• Seven dedicated classes will display fascinating vehicles including everything from vintage tractors and beach cars to the renowned Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost• The Festival of Speed takes place Thursday 11 – Sunday 14 July. Limited Thursday tickets remain at goodwood.com

Goodwood is delighted to announce the seven classes for the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard’s Cartier Style et Luxe, the finest concours d’elegance in the world. In contrast to the noise and excitement of the Goodwood hillclimb, Cartier Style et Luxe features some of the most intriguing and beautiful vehicles, celebrating incredible automotive design, exquisite restoration and a number of significant anniversaries in the motoring world.

Vintage tractorsFor the first time since the inception of the Cartier Style et Luxe Concours in 1995, a variety of vintage tractors – including the Porsche AP18 and Lamborghini 2R – will take to the Lawn, highlighting their powers in the agricultural world and the beauty of mechanical engineering.

Bugatti Type 57In contrast to the agricultural nature of the vintage tractors, the concours d’elegance will mark 90 years of the elegant Bugatti Type 57, with a collection of the finest examples that showcase Jean and Ettore Bugatti’s idea of the luxurious Grand Tourer, including cars built by Corsica, Figoni and Atalante.

The Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019. Ph. by Steven Stringer.

Beach carsSwapping sand dunes for the Cartier Lawn at this year’s Festival of Speed, is a collection of rare and unique beach cars spanning Meyers Manx's design history. The celebration of the 60th anniversary of the marque’s original beach buggy will continue at the Goodwood Revival in September as they flood the track for the opening parade of the event with over 100 beach buggies.

Silver GhostsMarking Rolls-Royce's 120th anniversary, Cartier Style et Luxe will dedicate a class to the Silver Ghost – the vehicle that positioned Rolls-Royce as one of the greatest luxury car manufacturers – with a collection of remarkable pre-1926 coach-built Silver Ghosts, designed by Arthur Milliner, Barker, Willoughby and more.

Marcello GandiniHonouring the legacy of one of the most fabled designers in the automotive industry, this class will honour the career of the late Marcello Gandini. Two classes will be devoted to Gandini’s automotive creations, including the Lamborghini Miura, Renault 5 Turbo, Maserati Khamsin and Alfa Romeo Montreal.

PaganiCelebrating the model’s 25th anniversary, a sensational group of Pagani Zondas will be on display to highlight Horacio Pagani’s timeless design and the fighter-jet aesthetic which propelled Pagani to the forefront of the supercar world, including C12’s, roadsters and a number of one-off models.

The Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Ph. by Mike Caldwell.

This year’s Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn will feature some of the most varied and fascinating classes ever seen at the Festival of Speed, with a selection of expert judges set to critique the classic and unique vehicles on the Sunday afternoon.