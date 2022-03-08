Plans for new veterinary surgery in Crawley submitted - a year after similar one was turned down

The application, from Portland Veterinary Services Ltd, seeks permission to build on a patch of land north of Northside, in Balcombe Road.

It includes an entrance to the site via Balcombe Road, landscaping and parking for 22 cars.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 0.16 hectare site has attracted much interest from developers over the past few years.

See also New 197-home development in Copthorne is set to launch this March

Six applications for housing and one for a veterinary surgery have been submitted since 2014, with five of them being refused by the council and one being withdrawn.

Portland hopes to break that duck.

A planning statement submitted with the latest application said: “The proposal has been designed to address concerns raised within previous applications and the pre application stage in 2021 to deliver a high-quality scheme that will sit neatly into the setting of the Forge Wood Neighbourhood.

“The proposal would provide a veterinary practice in an area where one cannot currently be accessed by foot.

“Furthermore, the site is readily accessible by bus and other sustainable modes of transport.”

If approved, the new surgery would be two-storeys high with a room in the pitched roof.

It would be used by four vets, with opening times proposed of 8am to 7.30pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

To view the application in full, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2022/0046/FUL.