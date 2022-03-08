New 197-home development in Copthorne is set to launch this March

Heathy Wood will deliver a range of 197 high quality new homes, offering a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, ideal for those stepping onto the property ladder and families alike.

The first homes will initially be sold from its Hazel Rise development in Crawley Down.

Louise Adams, Acting Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are delighted to announce that our Heathy Wood development will be launching later on this month from our Hazel Rise development. We have already received a huge amount of interest, so I’d urge anyone interested in buying a new, quality home in Copthorne to contact our Hazel Rise sales office and discuss the homes that will be available at this sought-after development.”

The official launch will take place on Saturday and Sunday 19 and 20 March 2022, between 10am and 5pm at Taylor Wimpey’s Hazel Rise site located off Hazel Close, Crawley Down, RH10 4BB. To book an appointment please call the Sales team on 01342774858.

For further information about Heathy Wood development in Copthorne, and to keep up to date with the latest updates, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/copthorne/heathy-wood.

