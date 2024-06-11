Zack Ali welcomes the Conservatives plan to recruit 8,000 additional full-time neighbourhood police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zack Ali has welcomed the Conservatives’ clear plan to recruit 8,000 additional full-time police with the full power of arrest, ensuring people across Crawley feel safer in their area.

Under the Conservatives, there are now 20,000 more police since 2019 and overall crime has fallen by 54 per cent since 2010. This announcement will build on this success, recruiting 8,000 more full-time neighbourhood police officers with the full power of arrest – equivalent to an additional police officer for every ward in England and Wales.

These officers will be specifically focused on policing the local neighbourhood they are assigned to, boosting the visible police presence in communities and helping families feel safer in their area. These strengthened neighbourhood policing teams will ensure every neighbourhood will have a genuine and more continuous police officer coverage.

Zack Ali, Prospective Parliamentary Candidate.

There will also be a new requirement for police forces not to offset these additional officers by diverting police officers already dedicated to neighbourhood duties, to other purposes, ensuring neighbourhood policing is prioritised. The Conservatives will also roll out the Hotspot Policing Programme nationally following its successful pilot.

In contrast to the Conservatives’ plan to recruit 8,000 full-time neighbourhood police with the full power of arrest, Labour would recruit just 3,000 of these equivalent officers under their pledge, leaving neighbourhood policing teams without the resources they need to keep families in Crawley safe.

Commenting, Mr Ali said: “Our police work incredibly hard to support our communities across Crawley, but we know our police need more resources to keep local residents safe.

“That is why I welcome the announcement today that the Conservatives will recruit 8,000 more full-time police officers with the full power of arrest, over the double the number Labour have pledged.

“The choice is clear in this election. Stick with the plan with Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives who will recruit more police and keep our area safe, or go back to square one with Keir Starmer and the Labour Party who have consistently opposed tougher measures to crack down on crime.”

Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I welcome the Conservative’s pledge to recruit even more officers to be ring-fenced for neighbourhood policing and I’m looking forward to working with our excellent candidate Zack Ali, to ensure these officers are visible, patrolling the streets and keeping residents of Crawley safe.”

Commenting, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister said:“Our 20,000 new police officers since 2019 have made a huge difference, with neighbourhood crime down 48 per cent as a result. We will now go further by hiring 8,000 more police officers, each one dedicated to their local community.

“People deserve to feel safe in their neighbourhood. More bobbies on the beat and increased powers will give police forces the tools they need to drive down neighbourhood crime even further.

“On the other hand, Labour has no plan and no idea how to fund more police officers. Without a plan crime will only go up, as we’ve seen in those living in areas with a Labour Police and Crime Commissioner. Our clear plan will create a more secure future for neighbourhoods up and down the country.”

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary said: “The Conservatives will always back our brave police and security services with the powers and resources needed to keep our country safe.

“The new neighbourhood police programme we have announced today will make our streets safer.

