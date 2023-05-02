Food hygiene ratings given to eight Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Trenchmore Farm at RH13; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Kingfisher Cafe at Furnace Lakes Estate, Guildford Road Slinfold, Horsham West Sussex; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Subway at 5 Sterling Buildings, Carfax, Horsham; rated on April 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hare and Hounds at Hare And Hounds, Henfield Road Cowfold, Horsham West Sussex; rated on April 11

• Rated 4: The Red Lyon at The Red Lyon, The Street Slinfold, Horsham; rated on April 3

• Rated 2: The Six Bells at The Six Bells, 76 High Street, Billingshurst; rated on April 3

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 3: Spice Nights - Horsham at 27 Queen Street, Horsham; rated on April 11