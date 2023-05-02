Food hygiene ratings given to eight Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Trenchmore Farm at RH13; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Kingfisher Cafe at Furnace Lakes Estate, Guildford Road Slinfold, Horsham West Sussex; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Subway at 5 Sterling Buildings, Carfax, Horsham; rated on April 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Hare and Hounds at Hare And Hounds, Henfield Road Cowfold, Horsham West Sussex; rated on April 11
• Rated 4: The Red Lyon at The Red Lyon, The Street Slinfold, Horsham; rated on April 3
• Rated 2: The Six Bells at The Six Bells, 76 High Street, Billingshurst; rated on April 3
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 3: Spice Nights - Horsham at 27 Queen Street, Horsham; rated on April 11
• Rated 2: Pizza Planet at 55a Station Road, Billingshurst; rated on February 20