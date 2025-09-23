London Gatwick airport’s £2.2 billion Norther Runway plan is ‘fundamentally incompatible with the UK's climate goals’, according to Horsham MP John Milne.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander granted planning permission for the routine use of Gatwick’s Northern Runway on Sunday, September 21, following a six-month examination and years of consultation.

Most Popular

The £2.2 billion project is expected to create 14,000 jobs and support an additional 100,000 flights annually by repositioning the Northern Runway 12 metres north to enable dual-runway operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Alexander hopes the runway will be operational by the summer of 2029.

Horsham MP John Milne opposes Gatwick's Northern Runway plan

The Northern Runway scheme is privately financed and will be delivered within the existing airport boundary, with Gatwick committing to environmental safeguards including stricter noise limits and a 54% sustainable transport mode share. The development is projected to increase passenger capacity to around 75 million by the late 2030s and contribute £1 billion annually to the regional economy.

But John Milne, MP for Horsham, said he was against the project. “I oppose this decision on Gatwick because it's fundamentally incompatible with the UK's climate goals and will significantly impact the number of flights over North Horsham and the villages of Rusper, Warnham and Slinfold,” he said.

“What's particularly concerning is the disruptive impact the expansion will have alongside the large West of Ifield housing development happening at the same time. I'm concerned about the combined effect this could have on local services and the rental market in our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, for better or worse, the decision has been taken. My focus will now be on ensuring residents feel supported and receive the effective mitigating measures they've been promised.

“I also want to hold Gatwick's feet to the fire when it comes to public transport access. Gatwick was previously set a target for at least 54% of passengers to arrive by public transport, I want assurances that this target can and will still be delivered alongside this expansion.”