Works by important Aboriginal artist Albert Namatjira sold at Toovey's

Three works by the important Aboriginal artist Albert Namatjira (1902-1959) have just sold for a total of £61,000 in Toovey’s specialist fine art auction at their salerooms in Washington, West Sussex.

Albert Namatjira was a pioneering Aboriginal Australian artist known for his distinctive watercolour landscapes that captured the beauty of the Australian outback. Born Elea Namatjira and raised in the Hermannsburg Lutheran Mission in the Northern Territory, he was educated in both Aboriginal and Western traditions.

Namatjira discovered his talent for painting in his mid-30s after meeting the artist Rex Battarbee, who was touring Central Australia. Battarbee taught him the techniques of watercolour painting, and Namatjira quickly developed a unique style that combined Western techniques with his deep spiritual connection to the land.

His works vividly portrayed the rugged and vibrant landscapes of Central Australia, especially the MacDonnell Ranges, using soft hues and detailed brushwork. His art gained widespread acclaim and by the 1940s Namatjira had become one of Australia's most celebrated artists.

Albert Namatjira - Australian Landscape with Ghost Gum Tree and Mountains (detail), early/mid-20th c

He was the first Australian Aboriginal to achieve commercial success in the Western art world, holding numerous exhibitions across Australia. His fame also brought attention to the cultural and political issues faced by Aboriginal people at the time.

Despite his success, Namatjira's life was marked by the complexities of navigating two cultures. Although he was granted limited citizenship rights in 1957 he still faced significant legal and social discrimination. Namatjira's legacy endures as a trailblazer in Australian art. His work not only opened doors for future Aboriginal artists but also helped to change perceptions of Aboriginal culture in Australia.

The three paintings were consigned by a private collector based in Sussex.

These works were inherited from his late father, Sir John Galvin, a self-made Australian multi-millionaire. Sir John, who amassed his wealth through ventures in media and mining, was born in Tasmania in 1908.

Albert Namatjira - Valley Landscape with Gum Trees, early/mid-20th century gouache on panel, signed

He is recognized as one of the few Westerners to have interviewed Mao Zedong for an English-language newspaper he founded in Shanghai. A passionate patron of the arts, Sir John directly acquired two of these paintings from the artist and purchased the third from Artlovers’ Gallery in Artarmon, Sydney, New South Wales.

This important Aboriginal artist speaks of Australia’s history and Albert Namatjira’s work continues to be celebrated by collectors around the world.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington -www.tooveys.com - and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.