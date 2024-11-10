Crawley's MP plants Remembrance cross
Every year, Parliament’s New Palace Yard is transformed into a Garden of Remembrance, with Members of Parliament invited to plant tributes on behalf of their constituencies. The memorial is organised in conjunction with members of the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal, and runs is in place for the period immediately surrounding Remembrance Sunday.
In addition to tributes from Members of Parliament, stakes are also planted to represent the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth and the 14 British Overseas Territories.
Peter Lamb said: “I am grateful to the Speaker for the opportunity to represent Crawley in marking the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and the remembering all those lives affected by war."