Home Secretary visits Burgess Hill with an economic message for local residents

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, has visited Burgess Hill to hear the views of local residents and give his support to local candidate Kristy Adams in her bid to become MP for Mid Sussex.

Mr Cleverly explained that Burgess Hill has “a special place in my heart because this is where Mrs Cleverly is from. She was born in Cuckfield and went to Burgess Hill School for Girls, she’s a local, local, local girl.”

He went on to reminisce: “I’ve lost track of how many evenings we spent courting in the Bent Arms in Linfield. So Mid Sussex is a really special place for me — which is why I’m so pleased we’ve got Kristy as a really special candidate.”

Home Secretary and Kristy Adams meet Mid Sussex residents.

Speaking to local residents, he shared his concern about mismanagement of the economy under a Labour government, stressing the Conservatives’ success in getting inflation back to normal levels following the pandemic.

Mr Cleverly warned: “If you don’t grip inflation, nothing else matters, because Inflation is a tax on everybody, on every single person, whether retired, working or children. It’s a tax on businesses, it’s a tax on the government, so you’ve got to get inflation down. We’ve now got inflation down to normal levels, which means that we’re able to continue the work we’re doing putting extra police officers on the beat, we can start targeting tax cuts for working people.”

Kristy Adams, parliamentary candidate for the Mid Sussex constituency, said: “The Home Secretary and I had a great time talking to people on their doorsteps and listening to their views.

"People in Mid Sussex have been relieved to see our economy starting to recover after the shockwaves of the pandemic. We are starting to feel it in our pockets when we go to the supermarket or fill up the car.