Brighton exhibition of rare original posters

As spokeswoman Juliet Dicker-Holton explains: “Hidden Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in the centre of Brighton, will be hosting a selling exhibition spotlighting their rare collection of original exhibition posters designed by the most iconic artists of the last century. These stunning posters are superb pieces of art in their own right and uniquely rare historical mementos. The exhibition will feature posters from across the world and dating as far back as 1945, including pieces from Picasso, Matisse, Warhol, and Banksy. Posters that have survived in such excellent condition grow scarcer as time goes on, providing a special insight into not only the artist’s technical skill, but also their commercial identity. On display at the gallery located in the heart of Brighton’s iconic North Laine, this exhibition is set against a backdrop of creativity and innovation in one of Britain’s cultural epicentres. Alongside the exhibition, Hidden will also be displaying pieces from its broader collection of signed works by artists such as Joan Miró, Invader and more.