Eastbourne art gallery to celebrate centenary year with new exhibitions

An Eastbourne art gallery will host ‘a series of major exhibitions’ to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Towner Eastbourne said the programme celebrating its centenary year will be called TOWNER 100.

A spokesperson from the gallery said: “A series of major exhibitions will take audiences on a journey through the Towner collection past and present, as well as offer the chance to witness the world’s leading prize for contemporary art in Sussex for the first time, and to experience a large-scale presentation of one of the UK’s best-loved sculptors.”

The celebration will include events, wrap-around engagement projects across the town, screenings, installations, public commissions and talks. The gallery said more details will be announced in 2023.

Towner Gallery in Eastbourne.

The spokesperson added: “The programme will be a moment to celebrate the past 100 years of Towner but also look at the next 100; what a museum and gallery can be, and who it is for.

“Towner’s collection will also launch online in 2023, with the first works to be showcased [being] a series of new acquisitions, including a focus on works by female artists in the collection.”

As part of TOWNER 100 the gallery will present the exhibit ‘The Living Collection’ from December 17 this year until August 2023. Entrance to the exhibit will be free.

The spokesperson said: “The Living Collection will consider Towner’s broad and varied history of collecting and exhibiting over the past 100 years through a selection of paintings, prints and artifacts. This celebratory display offers Towner and its communities the occasion to look back to appreciate the past and the opportunity to look forward, engaging with the present as we envision its future.”

William Nicholson, Judd's Farm, 1912. ©The Artist’s Estate. Picture from Towner Eastbourne

‘Unseen’ is another free exhibition that will be on show from February 11-May 14 next year as part of TOWNER 100.

The spokesperson added: “Taking inspiration from Towner Eastbourne’s unique coastal location where the channel meets the South Downs, the exhibition will draw on these themes and include painting, moving images, prints, illustration, sculpture, installation and photography. It will bring together key works from the collection, many of which are previously unseen, having not yet been displayed since their acquisition.”

The Turner Prize, Barbara Hepworth’s ‘Life and Art’, and ‘Play Interact Explore’, an exhibition of interactive artworks and resources, will also be held at the gallery in 2023.

Helen Cammock, The Long Note, performance at Arnold Circus for Kate MacGarry, part of Performance Exchange London, 2021. Photo: Manuela Barczewski

