‘It’s fragile and falling apart’: Eastbourne resident calls for bridge to be replaced

An Eastbourne resident has called for a bridge to be replaced - saying it is ‘fragile and falling apart’.

On Monday, November 21, Imogen Sands voiced her concerns about the bridge in Princes Park by Channel View Road.

She said: “The bridge in Princes Park must be replaced. It’s fragile and falling apart. Elderly people walk around the park a lot and they fall on this, which could seriously injure them as well as young children.”

The bridge in Princes Park, Eastbourne, by Channel View Road. Picture from Imogen Sands

Ms Sands added: "I wanted to make people aware of the bridge as I go on walks with my grandmother and I know a fall could be very dangerous or fatal to her and others."

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our officers have been regularly inspecting the bridge and will continue to do so. The bridge is old but remains is an acceptable condition for use.”

