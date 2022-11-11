Five short films by British and international artists will be shown from 5pm - 8pm above shops and other buildings. Audiences can join walking trails (from 5pm or 6.30pm) covering approximately 1km at a leisurely pace, all wheelchair accessible, or just turn up at points along the route.

Night Watch is a free event, produced by videoclub and presented by Creative Crawley with funding from Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District.

It’s part of Crawley Borough Council’s’ Light Up Festival’ from November 18 to 20 with lanterns, light installations and performances in Crawley town centre as part of a three-day festival celebrating 75 years of Crawley new town.

Free mobile film trail presented by ‘Creative Crawley’ to light up the town on its 75th anniversary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Videoclub director, Jamie Wyld said:’We’re thrilled to be bringing Night Watch to Crawley following similar successful events in Brighton.

“Artist’s films are a great way to engage audiences and we know this joyous event will help people come together and see the town in new ways. We’re planning more Night Watch events for January and February too”

Videoclub is an artists’ moving image and digital culture agency, showing artists’ work across the UK and internationally. They support artists through curated programmes, engaging the public through screenings, exhibitions, residencies and commissions. Collaborating with small collectives to large institutions, videoclub shows work in cinemas, galleries, museums, outdoors and online, presenting diverse work by people starting out to established artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad