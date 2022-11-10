Crawley residents are urged to have their say on West of Ifield development
People protesting against homes planned for West of Ifield are meeting on Saturday.
Aidan Zeall from Save West of Ifield said: “Please can all readers note that the current Homes England consultation on their plans to build up to 10,000 new houses on, and around, Ifield Golf Course in the Rusper Road closes this Friday, 11th November.
“Please respond on the Homes England website, West of Ifield, so that Homes England are left in no doubt as to the strength of local opposition”.