Crawley fire station host charity car wash this weekend for ‘The Fire Fighters Charity’
Firefighters in Crawley will be turning their station into a car wash for the afternoon on Sunday, November 13.
The crew will be welcoming drivers to the station on Ifield Avenue between 11.30am and 3pm and washing cars in return for donations to The Fire Fighters Charity.
The Fire Fighters Charity looks after the mental, physical, and social needs of fire services personnel and their families, providing a lifetime of support for the fire services community.
Station Manager, Alistair Green said: “We are really looking forward to holding our charity car wash this weekend. Originally, we had planned to hold it over the summer but unfortunately due to the hot weather and hose pipe bans, it had to be postponed.
“We hope to see as many people as possible at the fire station between 11.30am and 3pm on Sunday.”
For further information please contact the press office on 0330 2228377 or email: [email protected]