The crew will be welcoming drivers to the station on Ifield Avenue between 11.30am and 3pm and washing cars in return for donations to The Fire Fighters Charity.

The Fire Fighters Charity looks after the mental, physical, and social needs of fire services personnel and their families, providing a lifetime of support for the fire services community.

Station Manager, Alistair Green said: “We are really looking forward to holding our charity car wash this weekend. Originally, we had planned to hold it over the summer but unfortunately due to the hot weather and hose pipe bans, it had to be postponed.

Crawley fire station host charity car wash this weekend for ‘The Fire Fighters Charity’

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to see as many people as possible at the fire station between 11.30am and 3pm on Sunday.”