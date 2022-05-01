How and when to see major new West Sussex exhibition exploring our love of dogs

Holly Frean - Assembly

Gallery director James Stewart said: “Holly Frean is known for her quirky, humorous take on the subjects she paints whether it is well known figures from art history, zoological animals or, as in this exhibition, more specifically dogs. This exhibition will coincide with Goodwoof, an exciting new event in the Goodwood calendar which takes place at The Kennels on May 28-29.

“Far from a typical dog show, Goodwoof will be a grand celebration of all things dog; a unique collection of experiences designed with what dogs love in mind. The Goodwood Estate and the March family have long held dogs in highest esteem, both working and domestic. The original Kennels was purpose-built to house hounds and huntsmen and is now the central clubhouse for the estate’s sporting and social memberships.

“Holly Frean has collaborated with brands as diverse as Paul Smith, Burberry and Anthropologie. DOG comprises a collection of 18 paintings, each one a group of dog portraits, with a focus on the breeds associated with the Goodwood estate and the ancestral portraits within.

“The highlight of the exhibition will be two large oil-on-canvas diptychs measuring 10ft x 6ft (304 x 183 cm). The first is Assembly showing a mixture of breeds and the second is Dotty, a large group of dalmatians. These will be joined by four framed groups, each encompassing 49 individually painted canvases: Labrador, Poodle, Hound and Lurcher.

“Two further paintings will include: Glorious, celebrating the 2nd Duke’s famous pack of twenty three hunting dogs from 1738, a grid of 24 portraits on individual A6-sized sheets of handmade cotton rag paper; and Pack which will show 54 painted spaniels on individual A8-sized sheets of handmade cotton rag paper. Pack celebrates the highlighted breed of the year for the inaugural Goodwoof event, Spaniels being most closely associated with the March family at the Goodwood Estate. In addition, there will be ten further smaller works looking at other breeds. A fully illustrated catalogue will accompany the exhibition. All the paintings will be for sale.

“The Kennels is a members-only club and people wishing to visit the exhibition, who are not members, should contact Zimmer Stewart Gallery, who will arrange entry.”

Holly said: “This will be a collection of 18 paintings riffing on a dog theme, with a focus on the breeds associated with the Goodwood estate and the ancestral portraits within Pekingese, Spaniels, Foxhounds.”

James added: “It is a great privilege to be asked to put on an exhibition at The Kennels and I can think of no better artist to be working with than Holly Frean to represent this subject in a contemporary way at the Kennels with all its canine heritage.”

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon added: “We are delighted to welcome Holly Frean to The Kennels over Goodwoof. Holly has an exceptional vision. With her work drawing on the wit and humour that depict our four-legged friends so beautifully, she is perfectly placed to create this brilliant show and help launch the inaugural Goodwoof event this year.”

Call 01243 216610 or visit Goodwood.com/goodwoof for tickets and further information.

Holly Frean is an award-winning artist whose practice incorporates a range of mediums, from oil paintings on canvas to printmaking. Her imagination and versatility have recently led to coveted textile, ceramic and wallpaper collaborations with Burberry, Paul Smith and US clothing and retail brand Anthropologie.

Holly began her formal training as an architect and draughtsman but painting portraits took over and she graduated in Fine Art/Painting at City & Guilds of London Art School in 2002. Her practice has since grown to include picture-making in all its forms, typically oil paintings on canvas and gouaches on paper, also printmaking and 3D work. Infused with wit and humour,

Holly paints on unusual surfaces (cardboard squares, paper plates, wooden shapes). Her recent solo exhibition Who’s Counting at Paul Smith’s flagship store in London’s Mayfair included paintings, mobiles and artists’ palettes cast in bronze.

