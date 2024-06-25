Meet the Artist: Lindsey Mendick with Melanie Vandenbrouck

By George BarkerContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 13:29 BST
Pallant House Gallery to host an online talk on Wednesday, July 3 at 7pm, with artist Lindsey Mendick, whose work is currently featured in their exhibition, The Shape of Things: Still Life in Britain.

Lindsey Mendick is joined in conversation by Pallant House Gallery's Chief Curator Melanie Vandenbrouck. Mendick will delve into her unique approach to ceramics and installation art, offering insight into her creative process and autobiographical themes.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Mendick’s work and artistic journey.

Tickets cost £5 and are free for Student Friends of Pallant House Gallery.

Book tickets

Can’t make this date? The talk will be recorded and sent to all ticket holders a week after the event, to watch back at their leisure.

Related topics:Pallant House GalleryBritainTickets

