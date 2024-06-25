Meet the Artist: Lindsey Mendick with Melanie Vandenbrouck

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pallant House Gallery to host an online talk on Wednesday, July 3 at 7pm, with artist Lindsey Mendick, whose work is currently featured in their exhibition, The Shape of Things: Still Life in Britain.

Lindsey Mendick is joined in conversation by Pallant House Gallery's Chief Curator Melanie Vandenbrouck. Mendick will delve into her unique approach to ceramics and installation art, offering insight into her creative process and autobiographical themes.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Mendick’s work and artistic journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets cost £5 and are free for Student Friends of Pallant House Gallery.