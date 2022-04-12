Movement & Rest, Drawings & Paintings - new exhibition in Eastbourne

Opening times are weekends only; also open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday, but closed Easter Saturday.

Lindy said: “I paint and draw directly from life celebrating the individuality, dynamism, curves and shapes in the moving and motionless human form using varied materials such as paint, ink, charcoal and pastel on canvas or paper.

“Each medium has a particular excitement and the quality of marks and colour palette is of paramount importance. During lockdown I accepted the new challenges of drawing figures via Zoom.

L. Dunbar 'Feathered Hat'.charcoal&pastel

“Dancers, acrobats and performers are often the basis of my work as they move before me.

“And it’s a pleasure to share in their creative process.

“There is never more than a brief moment of stillness and I have to grasp what I see, capturing the serendipity of the fleeting tensions as they emerge and disappear.

“I strive to give the appearance that the figure has only just arrived and could get up and move away at any moment, even in a longer pose.

“The local Sussex landscape is also a fascination.

“We are so lucky to have these gorgeous scenes on our doorstep.”

Selected exhibitions include: 2021 Crypt Gallery Seaford; 2020 John Lewis prints of my paintings since 2009; 2020 Nicholas Bowlby online gallery; 2020 Visiting life drawing tutor for Eastbourne College since 2013; 2020 Life drawing tutor, ongoing; 2020 Östersund to Sussex Refigured, Star Brewery Gallery, online; 2019 Solo show, GNT Gallery, Eastbourne; 2019 Affordable Art Fair. London since 2015.

