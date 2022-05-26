New escape room set to launch in Eastbourne - how to get your tickets

Spokesman Radley Mason explained: “I’m putting on an escape room at Racquet Studios, a new film studio opening up in Eastbourne.

“The event is only running for two days. Tickets can be booked at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/rmevents/book/event/156056

“An escape room is basically like being in an episode of the Crystal Maze or, in this case, a Saw Movie. You have to solve puzzles and look for clues in order to win the game. But this one is slightly different. Your team mates won’t be locked in a room, someone else is. You have to help them escape.

Escape Room

“Ever wanted a taste of the actor’s life?

“A director is looking their next big star and they want to see just how far you're willing to go to get the part.

“Come audition and impress the director in this brand-new escape room - but be careful as not everything is as it seems.

“Guests will be given exclusive access to Racquet Studios - Eastbourne's first film studio - based in The Winter Gardens.

“There will be lots of interaction with real actors and a strong sense of a threat so not for the faint hearted.

“Tickets are £20 per person (minimum of 4 people per booking). There are one hour slots available throughout the day between 12-8pm on June 4 and 5.”

