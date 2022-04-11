Rye-based artist Chris Booth in the spotlight

Chris said: “These pieces are based on walks around the Rother area. I use a variety of styles because the weather and the seasons can change the same places dramatically each day. They provoke wildly different feelings and ideas, so I have never been comfortable describing them with the same artistic style. The larger monochrome stippled artworks take around 200 hours to complete so I am able to process themes while jabbing away with a pen for weeks, but I need colour in my eyes again after that kind of effort. That always has an impact on the next work.”