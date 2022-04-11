Rye-based artist Chris Booth in the spotlight

Spokesman Matt Forbes-Dale said: “Much of Chris’s work explores the themes of nature, disorder, biodiversity, rewilding, woodland and social change, and he works across a variety of mediums.”
Chris said: “These pieces are based on walks around the Rother area. I use a variety of styles because the weather and the seasons can change the same places dramatically each day. They provoke wildly different feelings and ideas, so I have never been comfortable describing them with the same artistic style. The larger monochrome stippled artworks take around 200 hours to complete so I am able to process themes while jabbing away with a pen for weeks, but I need colour in my eyes again after that kind of effort. That always has an impact on the next work.”
Chris’s show will run at Ethel Loves Me from April 5-May 1 and the store is open daily.”
Ethel Loves Me, 105 High Street, Rye, East Sussex, TN31 7JE
www.ethelloves.me
Have you read: Hastings panto announced
Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs WayHave you read: Titanic The Musical heads to Southampton
Have you read: So many reasons to celebrate as Chichester's Pallant House Gallery marks 40 yearsHave you read: Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician