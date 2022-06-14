TV presenter joins 2,000 walkers for Macmillan hike from Brighton to Eastbourne

TV presenter Sian Williams, together with her twin brothers and 2,000 fellow walkers, took on the Macmillan South Coast Mighty Hike this weekend (June 11-12) to raise funds for people living with cancer. The marathon and half marathon hikes took place all weekend across the South Downs.

Sian and her brothers grew up in Eastbourne and took part in the marathon challenge on Saturday. They also completed the walk six years ago in memory of their mum who died from bowel cancer.

Sian, who has also had her own experience of breast cancer, wanted to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support who have supported all of her family.

Sian Williams at the start of the Macmillan Cancer Support South Coast Mighty Hike.

She said, “It’s such a gorgeous walk from Brighton to Eastbourne for a great cause, Macmillan, who are very close to our heart as a family.”

Sian said there is something ‘really special’ about the hike and ‘it’s for a great cause’.

She said, “They looked after me when I had breast cancer and they looked after my mum when she was dying of bowel cancer and they are a phenomenal charity.

“It’s hard for families to know how to cope and what questions to ask. It’s such a bewildering time and I remember when mum had bowel cancer and we didn’t know how to manage it, they were a helping hand, they were brilliant!

Sian Williams with brother David, at the start of the Macmillan Cancer Support South Coast Mighty Hike.

“We have everything to thank them for. We did the walk six years ago in memory of our mum and obviously cancer strikes many families at many different times and we decided to walk it again this time.”

Sian, who is known for her work with the BBC, has a regular mental health slot on Channel 5 News but she has also retrained and has recently qualified as a Doctor of Counselling Psychology.

She said, “I’ve still got a lot to learn and it’s going to be a challenge but it’s going to be worthwhile. Most of my family work in the NHS so I’m finally going back there.”

The South Coast Mighty Hike is one of 14 hikes taking place this summer across the UK.

Claire Rowney, Macmillan Cancer Support executive director of fundraising, marketing and innovation, said, “Macmillan Cancer Support is incredibly grateful to Sian Williams and her brothers for taking part in the breathtakingly beautiful but physically challenging South Coast Macmillan Mighty Hike.

“They and the other 30,000 people who have been moved to take part in a Macmillan Mighty Hike this summer are part of something very special. Every penny raised at a Mighty Hike will help Macmillan to provide vital emotional, physical and financial support for people living with cancer, who need it now more than ever. There are still places available so be quick and sign up now at mightyhikes.macmillan.org.uk.”

To find out more about Macmillan Mighty Hikes visit: https://mightyhikes.macmillan.org.uk

If you have questions about cancer visit: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/ or call the support line on 0808 808 00 00 open every day 8am-8pm.