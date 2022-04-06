Worthing talks will raise awareness of climate change threat to south coast

The talks will accompany an exhibition from conservation artist Anne Krinksy. Krinsky’s international project Fugitive shines a spotlight on climate change and its effect on the coastline and vulnerable wetlands in a range of coastal and river locations. Fugitive is open now at Worthing Theatres and Museum. Entrance is free.

Anne said: “I wanted to share my passion for coastal wetlands and bring attention to these fragile and beautiful habitats.”

Whilst studying the area Anne was lucky enough to learn about the coastal habitat from experts in their fields: marine ornithologist Elizabeth Hubbard, marine scientist Joanne Preston and marine conservationist Sally Ashby.

Worthing Museum

Talks coming up include:

Bringing the Native Oyster Home Across Europe by Joanne Preston. Thursday, April 7, 6.30pm. Free. With an estimated decline of 95 per cent since the 19th century, native oyster reefs are now one of the most threatened marine habitats in Europe. In some regions of Europe native oysters are now functionally extinct. This talk examines how we are bringing back this forgotten ecosystem through restoration ecology, pioneering projects and collaborative networks.

Also coming up is Sussex Kelp: Rewilding Our Seas with marine conservationist Sally Ashby. Thursday, April 21, 6.30pm, Free. Kelp forms beautiful underwater forests which are some of the most productive and biodiverse habitats on the planet. More than 96 per cent of kelp in Sussex has disappeared since 1987.

Tickets on www.wtam.uk or 01903 206206.

