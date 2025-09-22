Battle Choral Society concert coming soon

Battle Choral Society would like to welcome you to their next concert on 18th of October where the audience will be entertained by two pieces by well-known composers – although they may not be as familiar with all the music.

The programme includes Purcell’s ‘Ode to St Cecelia’ which was written, to a text by an Irish man named Nicolas Brady, in 1692. It honours the feast day of St Cecelia – patron saint of musicians. Beginning in 1683, celebrations were made to St Cecelia and this piece to be performed by Battle choir is the most famous. First performed on 22 September 1692 it received an encore.

Also to be performed, and probably better known to current audiences are Handel’s Four Coronation Anthems – the most well-known probably being Zadok the Priest. These were written in 1727 for the Coronation of George II and Queen Caroline. Along with Zadok the priest we have ‘Let thy hand be strengthened’, and ‘The King shall rejoice’.

These anthems were commissioned when Handel was naturalised as a British citizen and were an immediate success. Zadok, being the most well-known has been performed at every coronation since 1727.

As usual, our concert is at St Mary's Church, Battle at 7.30pm. Entrance is free, with donations welcome.