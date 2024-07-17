More stories behind some of the many street names in Worthing are revealed
The first book in the three-part series What’s In A Name? by Wendy Greene sold 90 copies in five weeks. It was compiled with the help of her daughter, Chrissie Greene, to celebrate Worthing's heritage and raise money for The Worthing Society.
The book What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing covers mainly central Worthing, coast to railway and Heene Road to Brougham Road.
Wendy said: "The response was so fantastic that we decided to investigate the origins of streets in the villages surrounding the town centre, initially to the west, namely Salvington, Durrington, Goring, Tarring and West Worthing."
The new book, What’s In A Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part One, is now available, priced £7. There will be a launch event with afternoon tea at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, on August 14 at 3pm.
Wendy said: "We have really enjoyed delving into the history and sometimes mystery behind the names. It’s particularly rewarding knowing all profits will go to the Worthing Society to help preserve the heritage of our town.
"We will be launching the new book with a short talk and hope you will support this volume as you did the last. The talk will be followed by scones, jam, cream and a cuppa, all for £8.50.
"Part Two will follow later in the year, covering the east side from Findon Valley to East Worthing. We have already started work on it. The deadline is December because we want it to be out for Christmas."
Book your place by contacting reception at The Ardington Hotel on 01903 230451, giving any dietary requirements. Full details can be seen at www.indigorestaurant.info
The cover of the new book features a linoprint of St Mary's Church in Goring which Chrissie made at college at the age of 19, as well as High Salvington Windmill, The Parsonage in Tarring and the Waterwise Garden on the seafront.
To order a copy, email [email protected] or find Wendy at The Ardington Hotel on Fridays between 10.30am and 12pm.
