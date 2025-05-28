Brighton ranked the UK's best seaside resort

From building sandcastles to enjoying fish and chips, exploring piers and paddling in the sea - there’s plenty to enjoy at the seaside. And with many Brits and tourists loving a visit to a seaside resort, where are the UK's must-visit resorts located this May half term?

To find out, VSO has analysed and ranked 29 of the UK’s most popular seaside resorts using a variety of metrics including beach review scores, number of restaurants, number of cafes, the number of things to do, Airbnb pricing per week and average summer temperatures.

Brighton is home to the most popular seaside resorts in the UK

Rank Seaside Resort Avg. temp in summer Beach review score No. of restaurants No. of cafes No. of bars Avg. cost of an Airbnb Number of things to do Seaside resort score 1 Brighton 16.2 3.8 907 112 53 £850 674 8.23 2 Swansea 15.1 5.0 526 59 29 £732 328 6.46 3 Bournemouth 16.7 4.0 561 67 19 £790 331 6.17 4 Blackpool 15.3 4.0 512 42 35 £680 402 6.14 5 Hastings 16.8 4.0 294 33 15 £824 189 4.89 6 Poole 16.6 4.0 251 47 12 £848 211 4.80 7 Southend-on-Sea 17.1 3.0 581 41 17 £938 262 4.71 8 Eastbourne 16.3 4.0 298 46 7 £825 183 4.66 9 Worthing 16.4 4.0 299 28 11 £823 143 4.48 10 Folkestone 16.6 4.0 160 29 4 £831 204 4.31

Brighton has been crowned the best seaside resort in the UK. It boasts the most restaurants (907), cafes (112), and things to do (674) compared to all seaside resorts analysed.

Data crowns Blackpool as the most affordable seaside resort, with the average cost of an Airbnb for a week at £680. This is followed by Swansea, with an Airbnb costing £732 for one week.

For sunseekers, research reveals Hastings on the southeast coast is the warmest town in the summer months, where you’ll experience an average of 16.8°C.