Chinese is the top takeaway in the South East, study reveals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new study by mobile and tech retailer Currys surveyed 2,000 UK residents to discover the nation’s favourite takeaway food. In the South East, Chinese takeaway topped the list with over half (53%) of those in this region putting this in their top three.
This was followed by Pizza in second place with 46% choosing it as a favourite and Friday night British staple, fish and chips, came in third with 42% of Brits in this region putting this classic in their top three.
|Takeaway type
|% of those in the South East who put this in their top three
|Chinese
|53%
|Pizza (e.g. Domino’s, Pizza Hut)
|46%
|Fish and Chips
|42%
|Indian
|33%
|Burgers/ American style takeaway (McDonalds, Burger King)
|33%
When it came to how much people are spending per person per month on takeaways, the majority of those in the South East said they spend £11-£30 each month on average, this isn’t a huge amount despite a quarter of residents in this region ordering takeaway once a week.
When asked what the top issues they face with takeout were, the most South East residents put late delivery at the top of their list, with a third experiencing this issue with their takeaways.
Over half of South East residents want healthier takeaway options
The study also asked about the healthiness of takeaways in general, and although 77% of those in the South East never look at the calories of their takeout orders, 55% wish there were healthier takeaway options near them. Plus, over half (55%) are worried about the healthiness of their takeaway orders.
This worry, however, doesn’t seem to be impacting consumption, as the same survey revealed that for the majority of those in the South East (58%) say their takeaway consumption has remained the same over the past year.
You can view the wider study here: https://www.currys.co.uk/techtalk/mobile/takeway-nation.html