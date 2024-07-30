East Sussex mezzo soprano's busy summer
Beth, from Glasgow, has been getting five-star reviews for her performances as Cornelia in Handel's Giulio Cesare, a mainstay of this season's Glyndebourne summer programme.
But in July, there were performances at the Three Choirs Festival and the Buxton International Festival. And still to come, in August, there's a lieder recital at the Edinburgh Festival, and a trip to Spain, for the Schubertiada Festival in Vilabertran.
The programme for Spain is called "Songs from the depths', devised with Beth's regular accompanist, Hamish Brown. And there's an opportunity to hear the same programme at Laughton Church on Friday 9th August, under the banner of the Villages Music Festival.
Beth says: "I'm sure that appearing in Cardiff Singer of the World has been a catalyst for some of these opportunities, but it's great to have a full diary, especially after all the difficulties for music makers across Europe in the covid pandemic.
"I’m especially pleased to have the chance to perform for music fans in this part of East Sussex, who have made me feel so welcome over the summer season.”
"I'm delighted to be booked for concerts in France, Sweden and the USA in the coming months, before returning to Glyndebourne as we move from October to November, for two performances of A Child of Our Time".
For more information on the Laughton concert, go to www.villagesmusicfestival.org.
