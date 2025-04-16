Eastbourne Bandstand launches season with sell out show and free Easter concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Bandstand reopens its doors this Saturday with three shows across the Easter weekend.

Kicking off a busy programme of more than 100 concerts, the UK’s busiest Bandstand begins its season with its first Ultimate 90’s tribute show on Saturday evening, with tickets already sold out for opening night.

Sunday afternoon sees the return of the traditional Easter Sunday concert by Eastbourne Silver Band from 3pm and in the evening the iconic seafront venue will come alive with the sounds of Elton John in a tribute show at 8pm.

Performed by Rocket Max, this internationally touring live show will celebrate the life and phenomenal career of the Rocket Man himself, combining his flair for showmanship with musical authenticity.

Rocket Max Elton John Tribute Show

Featuring Max Anthony on piano and vocals, alongside a full backing band, Max will be belting out a back catalogue of hits from one of the biggest selling artists of all time, ranging from ‘Your Song’ and ‘Crocodile Rock’ to ‘I’m Still Standing’, with added costume changes for maximum fun.

Continuing the tribute show season, music fans can look forward to many more highlights over the coming weeks including Queen, Coldplay, ELO, ABBA, Spice Girls, Elvis, Tina Turner and Taylor Swift to name but a few taking place throughout April and May.

Despite tickets to Saturday’s Ultimate 90’s show being sold out, fans of the genre need not be disappointed as the electrifying show returns on 2 August for a second showing with tickets available to book now.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said “We are delighted to begin this year’s programme with a full house and can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the 100+ concerts taking place this season. Although tickets can sometimes be purchased on the door, we would urge music fans to book ahead this season to avoid missing out on some incredible award-winning performances from some of the best tribute acts in the industry.”

The tribute season continues with concerts every weekend through to 28 September, including some additional concerts on Thursdays in summer.

1812 Firework Nights also return from 11 June with Eastbourne Silver Band, and Sunday Afternoon Concerts begin on 4 May with Harvey’s Brass.

Kids Disco Party Nights will make a welcome return in the summer holidays on Tuesdays, with the addition of a Whitsun school holiday party night on 27 May.

Tribute shows begin at 8pm (doors and bar open 7pm). Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand members receive 10% off all Bandstand tickets and 10% discount at the bar, plus discounted beach hut and deckchair hire – all for an annual fee of £10.

To view the full programme or to book tickets visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, telephone 01323 410611 or pop into the Seafront Office next to the Bandstand.