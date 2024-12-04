Family activities in Chichester this Christmas

Looking for festive family-friendly activities in Chichester this December? Look no further! Keep reading to explore some of the best events and experiences designed for children, from uncovering the heart of the Christmas story with Chichester Cathedral’s festive trail, to creating your own decorations at Pallant House Gallery.

Chichester’s Family Arts Network is made up of six welcoming organisations from across the city, including Chichester Canal, Chichester Cathedral, Chichester Festival Theatre, The Graylingwell Chapel, Pallant House Gallery and The Novium Museum.

Together, they collaborate to enhance the city's vibrant family offering, aiming to provide engaging events and experiences for all ages.

Children exploring Chichester Cathedral

CHICHESTER FESTIVAL THEATRE

HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE @ Minerva Theatre, 7 – 29 December

Enchanting, funny and heart-warming, this festive story about the importance of finding friendship and somewhere to call home, was created especially for Chichester Festival Theatre by Michael Morpurgo.

Tree is rescued from the forest on Christmas Eve by Mavis, the motorbiking park ranger, who lives with her cheeky cat Winston and 9-year-old Yulia, who doesn’t want to talk and is a long way from home. Tree meets Father Christmas and the Snow Woman, and with Yulia to care for him, he starts to dance. Inspired by Michael Morpurgo’s book of poems My Heart Was a Tree, it’s a perfect first festive theatre trip for young audiences. ecommended for ages 3 – 7. There will be a Relaxed & BSL Performance on 29 December at 10.30am. Book now: www.cft.org.uk/events/hey-christmas-tree

Activities from the Family Arts Network

CINDERELLA @ Chichester Festival Theatre, 17 – 31 December

You are invited to the Prince’s ball this Christmas! Transport yourself into a spellbinding new retelling of this classic folk tale, full of wonder and delight. Meet a wicked stepfamily, a handsome prince in search of a wife and a missing slipper… But wait: there are also three magical dresses, a wish-giving tree, and help for Cinderella from a very unexpected source.

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre @ Chichester Festival Theatre follows five-star versions of Sleeping Beauty, Pinocchio and The Jungle Book with another festive feast of magical storytelling. Recommended for ages 7+. There will be a Relaxed Performance on 30 December at 2pm. Book now: www.cft.org.uk/events/cinderella

SANTA’S GROTTO @ Chichester Festival Theatre, 9 - 23 December

Last year, Father Christmas had such a magical time he’s bringing his Grotto back to CFT! Join our theatre elves for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of their enchanting workshop before believers meet Father Christmas himself. You can take an 'elfie and little ones receive an early Christmas present to place under the tree. Book ahead to avoid disappointment. Sessions are approximately 15 minutes, including 5 minutes with Santa. Book now: www.cft.org.uk/offstage/santas-grotto

PALLANT HOUSE GALLERY

Carols in the Courtyard @ Pallant House Gallery, Thursday 5 December, 6.00 – 8.00pm

Enjoy carols from Bishop Luffa School choir, winter drinks and mince pies available from the Café, a Library Show & Tell and half-price Gallery entry. (FREE, Open to all). FInd out more: pallant.org.uk/whats-on/special-event-carols-in-the-courtyard/

Saturday Art and Craft @ Pallant House Gallery, Saturday 14 December, Drop in 10.00am –12.00pm

Whether it’s block printing or creating a collage, these activities are suitable for all ages and abilities! (Suitable for 5+, FREE, please book ahead). Find out more: pallant.org.uk/whats-on/workshop-saturday-art-and-craft/

Glittery Christmas Decorations @ Pallant House Gallery, Saturday 21 December, 10.00am –12.00pm

Create a Christmas decoration inspired by Dora Carrington’s tinsel paintings – a perfect gift for a loved one or to hang on your own tree! (Age 7+, £15). Find out more: pallant.org.uk/whats-on/childrens-workshop-glittery-christmas-decorations-7

CHICHESTER CATHEDRAL

FESTIVE FAMILY TRAIL @ Chichester Cathedral, Saturday 14 December - Sunday 5 January

Join us this Advent for a self-guided festive family trail where you’ll travel through the stars hand in hand with the angels on your journey to the heart of the Christmas story. Perfect for families and children of all ages, this enchanting experience is designed to inspire joy, reflection and togetherness as you celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. Find out more: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/festive-family-trail

TREE OF 100 STARS @ Chichester Cathedral, Friday 29 November - Tuesday 31 December

Located within the Cathedral’s historic Cloisters, the Tree of 100 Stars earned its name from an ambitious challenge set by artist Vicki Brown, who sought to craft a tree adorned with exactly 100 stars! Can you count them all? This tree forms part of Chichester’s Christmas Tree Stroll from Chichester BID. This enchanting trail will lead you to 11 beautifully decorated trees dotted around the city centre. Find out more: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/tree-100-stars

CHRISTMAS EVE CHILDREN’S CRIB SERVICE @Chichester Cathedral, Tuesday 24 December 11.00am & 2.00pm

Hear the Christmas story unfold as we sing carols and build the Christmas crib. These services are specially designed to appeal to children, young people and their caregivers, but are open to all! Children are also warmly invited to dress up as characters from the Nativity (angels, shepherds, sheep, donkeys, oxen etc.) if they wish! Find out more: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/services-christmas-eve-2

THE NOVIUM MUSEUM

GONK TRAIL @ The Novium Museum, 14 - 31 December

The Gonks are back! Our cheeky festive gonks are back and hiding all around the museum—can you find them all? Track down all the gonks and count how many you find, look out for the gonk with the answer to our special question and claim your festive prize! £1 per hunt, including a prize, no need to book - just drop in! Find out more: www.thenovium.org/whatson

I GREW UP 80s @ The Novium Museum, from 7 December

Get ready for a trip down memory lane at The Novium Museum with I Grew Up 80s, opening Saturday, 7 December! This vibrant and interactive exhibition invites families to step back in time and experience childhood in the 1980s. Kids can explore iconic toys like Care Bears, My Little Pony, and Transformers, while parents can reminisce about cassette tapes, leg warmers, and Rubik’s Cubes. The exhibition offers a fun, hands-on experience for all ages, with interactive games, 80s dress-up stations, and even the chance to try your hand at a vintage Donkey Kong arcade game for just 50p per play! Join us for the opening weekend’s Celebration of the 80s event on 7 December, where you can make friendship bracelets, meet characters from the era, and enjoy glitter face painting – all included with your exhibition entry! Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children or £14 for a family of up to five (maximum 2 adults). Find out more: www.thenovium.org/1980s

CHICHESTER CANAL

FESTIVE BOAT TRIPS @ Chichester Canal, 7 - 24 December

The popular Festive Boat trips for families and adults are now operating up to Christmas Eve! Children come and visit Santa at his canal grotto along the canal whilst adults enjoy a mince pie or two on our festive boats! Find out more: chichestercanal.org.uk/boat-trips/father-christmas/

THE GRAYLINGWELL CHAPEL

FESTIVE FILMS @ The Graylingwell Chapel, 21 December, 22 December, 28 December and 29 December, 12.00pm

CRAFT ACTIVITIES @ The Graylingwell Chapel, 23 and 24 December, 12.00pm - 2.00pm

Reindeer food (23rd Dec) and Santa’s snack plates (24 Dec)

LEGO TABLE @ The Graylingwell Chapel, 27 December and 3 January

Build and create all day from 10am.

STORYTELLING & COLOURING @ The Graylingwell Chapel, 30 December 11.00am - 2.00pm

Local Author Christine Skippins will be visiting the Chapel to host a Storytelling Workshop - Let's write a Christmas Story. This is a free community event, suitable for 6+ year olds. Please book a place to help us manage numbers. Find out more: https://graylingwellchapel.com/activities/