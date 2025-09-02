'Fantastic' clash of wrestling stars in Southwick on Saturday

International wrestling stars from around the world will be in action at the Barn Theatre, Southwick, at the weekend.

New Zealand champion Spartan and Premier Wrestling Federation title-holder and Rumblemania Trophy winner “Fantastic” David Francisco from Portugal are set to clash in the top of the bill bout on an all-action American Rumble Spectacular on Saturday night (September 6).

Both men are in good form, Spartan having recently lifted the main trophy on a charity show at the St Bridget’s Cheshire Home in Sussex, while Francisco teamed up with the Spanish Luchador to win the PWF tag-team championship at Worthing’s Charmandean Centre in May, so their match promises to be a winner-takes-all battle of top globe-trotting heavyweights.

A host of other stars, including another PWF title-holder, Worthing high flyer David Lovejoy, and hard-hitting Londoner Harrison Payne, will be in action on the supporting programme of tag-team and solo matches in the run-up to the climax of the evening, the all-in American rumble when the wrestlers are thrown out of the ring over the top rope until the last man standing leaves the arena as the king of the ring.

Tickets, including discounts for advanced bookings, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366.