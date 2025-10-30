Festive fun returns to the city centre with Brilliant Brighton’s Festive Afternoon

The Clock Tower with Brilliant Brighton's Christmas lights.

Brighton’s city centre is set to twinkle with festive cheer this winter, as Brilliant Brighton’s much-loved Festive Afternoon returns on Saturday 6th December (2–6pm), bringing together live performances, festive fun and a celebration of the city’s Christmas lights, which are funded by over 500 city centre Brilliant Brighton BID businesses and proudly supported by Costa Coffee.

Taking place on Small Business Saturday, the event also shines a light on Brighton’s vibrant independent businesses, encouraging visitors to shop local and soak up the festive spirit throughout the city centre.

Visitors can look forward to festive pop-up performances throughout the city centre from an incredible line-up of local choirs and musicians, including Some Voices, SheChoir, City of Stars, The Busketeers, South Coast Trombone Choir, Hit The Silk, Marisa Smutek and Jessica Hallam, filling the streets with carols and fave Christmas songs.

Hit The Silk are just one of the acts popping up as part of the Festive Afternoon event.

Adding to the magic, friendly festive helpers will be out and about spreading cheer and handing out sweet treats to shoppers.

The popular Festive Window Dressing Competition also returns which, over the years, has seen thousands of public votes cast. Businesses across the city centre will once again be transforming their windows with creative, eye-catching festive displays. Shoppers can vote for their favourite, with one lucky voter and the winning business each receiving a £100 Brighton Gift Card to be spent in many city centre businesses.

Of course, the city centre’s Christmas light display (twinkling up the streets from mid-November) will be adding an extra touch of sparkle to the celebrations. Brighton city centre’s Christmas lights are funded by over 500 Brilliant Brighton BID businesses, and this year are proudly supported by Costa Coffee.

Shelley Welti, Marketing & Events Manager for Brilliant Brighton, says:“The Festive Afternoon is such a lovely way to celebrate this wonderful time of year with live performances, creativity and community spirit lighting up the city centre. Thanks to our 500+ Brilliant Brighton businesses, and the support of Costa Coffee, Brighton’s Christmas lights will once again bring festive cheer from mid-November and continue to brighten up the city centre during the festive period. And as the event takes place on Small Business Saturday, it’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and support our city’s amazing independents too.”

Brilliant Brighton's Christmas lights on North Street.

Richard Sherrington from Costa Coffee said: “Christmas is all about those little moments that bring us together, and we’re proud to support an event that celebrates just that. As a long-standing part of the Brighton community, we’re delighted to sponsor this year’s Christmas lights and Festive Afternoon to help make the festivities shine even brighter. It’s a wonderful occasion that truly captures the spirit of the season.”

Brilliant Brighton’s Festive Afternoon takes place on Saturday 6th December, 2–6pm across Brighton city centre.

Find out more in the run up to the event by visiting brilliantbrighton.com.