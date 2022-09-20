Malcolm Cobden, 63, and Ivan Salter, 61 have taken part in the popular quiz show, which sees contestants try to score as few points as possible by coming up with answers no-one else can think of to general knowledge questions.

Malcolm and Ivan, who met whilst playing darts in Lancing 40 years ago, completed filming at Elstree studios in Boreham Wood in early May.

This followed an extensive selection process, which saw the friends complete multiple auditions, over the phone and via video links.

Malcolm Cobden (right) and Ivan Salter (left) have taken part in popular BBC quiz show, Pointless which sees contestants try to score as few points as possible by coming up with answers no-one else can think of to general knowledge questions.

"It was an amazing experience,” Malcolm said, of the filming day itself.

"They decided on the outfits, so there’s no clashing colours and you get a makeover.

“Going into the studio really is something. It's quite dark. They prepare you and run through the rules.

"There’s cameras opposite you, which is a heart-stopping moment.

Series 28 of BBC Pointless starts tonight (Monday, September 20), with actress Sally Lindsay presenting alongside mainstay Alexander Armstrong (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

"You think, wow this is it. You're up and running.”

Series 28 of the show starts tonight (Monday, September 20), with Sally Lindsay presenting alongside mainstay Alexander Armstrong.

The actress replaces Sussex-born, former co-presenter Richard Osman, who left the show after series 27.

The show featuring Malcolm and Ivan will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday (September 22).

Alexander Armstrong presents BBC Pointless (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Malcolm, who has previously appeared on BBC’s Bargain Hunt with his wife, said it will be another surreal experience being on national TV with his long-term friend, Ivan.

He added: "It is a bit scary being in front of all these cameras knowing it is going to be on national TV [but] I'd recommend anyone to have a go at it.

"The experience is so good.

"You are so well looked after – we stayed in a hotel nearby.

“We were able to chat with Alexander Armstrong and Sally Lynsey before filming and they were so nice.

"It was Sally’s first day doing it and she was so kind and lovely. Everyone was nervous but they helped us.

"It was really good [to do it with Ivan]. We've known each other since we were quite young so that made it quite special.”

Malcolm and Ivan have been given strict rules about what they can tell people – including close family and friends.

Most importantly, they cannot disclose the results of the show.

All will be revealed on BBC One at 5:15pm on Thursday.

