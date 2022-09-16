Bakery chain Truffles will replace the Monsoon Accessorize store in Montague Street, which closed in July.

A planning application was approved earlier this year to subdivide the property and make alterations to the shop front.

Truffles is a Sussex family bakery, established in 1982.

Montague Street in Worthing. Photo: Steve Robards

The independent business confirmed the lease for the building was finalised last week.

Finance manager Daisy Tompsett said: "We finalised the shop design and are really looking forward to be opening our new shop in Worthing.

“Our aim is to open on December 1.”

The bakery already has branches in; Billingshurst; Goring; Hailsham; Henfield; Horsham; Hove; Hurstpierpoint; Lancing; Lindfield; Mayfield; Shoreham; Shoreham Airport (Hummingbird); Steyning; Storrington and Uckfield.

Ms Tompsett added: “Worthing will be number 16.

“The site became available so we went to view it and it looked like a great location.

"It’s very central, reasonably busy and felt like a good fit for our business as the next place to open.”

The bakery will provide fresh products to eat in or takeaway, including cakes, bread, sandwiches as well as hot and cold drinks.

It will also serve mince pies and Christmas puddings when it opens in the festive season.

"We are an independent business that’s been around for 40 years and we are just looking to be part of Worthing,” Ms Tompsett said.

“We are excited for the opportunity that's come about."