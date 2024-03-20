Bridgerton: This is how much Sussex-born star of Netflix’s hit show earns per sponsored post
and live on Freeview channel 276
The social media accounts of the Bridgerton Season 3 cast were analysed using Social Blade and an Instagram pricing calculator to reveal their potential social media earnings.
The research, conducted by NoDeposit365.co.uk, analysed the Instagram profiles of Bridgerton season three cast members, using Inzpire’s Instagram pricing calculator, to reveal how much the stars can earn per sponsored post.
The fourth highest earner was season three lead Luke Newton, with an earning potential of up to £8,300 for a single sponsored Instagram post, given that he has more than 1.1 million followers on the platform.
Newton, 31 – from Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex – plays Colin Bridgerton in the period drama, which centres around the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family and is based on the best-selling books by Julia Quinn.
The first season was based on the book The Duke and I, which focused on the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings, (Regé-Jean Page)The Theatre Royal in Brighton was used as a filming location in season one.
Ahead of the second series, Netflix released pictures showing Petworth House.
Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, is the most influential star of Bridgerton’s highly anticipated third season, earning a potential £20,100 per sponsored social media post. This high earning potential is a result of his Instagram following of more than 3.5 million, which is the most of any actor on the list.
On screen wife, Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, places second, earning up to £19,500 per sponsored Instagram post – given she has more than 3.3 million followers. Ashley and Bailey’s characters were the leads of season two, where their tumultuous love affair was followed, resulting in a wedding that was not shown.
Following in third position is Irish actor Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington and secret scandal writer Lady Whistledown. Coughlan has an earning potential of £16,400 per sponsored post, with a following of over 2.7 million. The Derry Girls star is taking the lead in Bridgerton’s season three alongside Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton.
Completing the top five most influential season three cast members is Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte. She could earn up to £3,500 per sponsored post given that she has more than 359,000 Instagram followers.
Olivia King, a spokesperson from NoDeposit365.co.uk, said: “The incredible reception to the first two seasons of the show certainly added to the online followings of its cast members when they first aired.
“Given Bridgerton’s avid fanbase, the release of season three is likely to further boost the social media followings for these cast members, particularly those portraying characters who are now taking more of a leading role.”
Bridgerton Season 3 is set to premier on Netflix in two parts. The first of which will air on May 16, with part two then landing on June 13.