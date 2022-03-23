Based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the trials and tribulations of eight close-knit siblings navigating Regency-era London’s competitive high-society marriage market. With series two airing on Netflix from March 25, viewers can spot Petworth House in episode seven.

Petworth House displays one of the finest art collections in the care of the National Trust, making it the ideal stand-in for an art gallery in Bridgerton. Filming took place in the North Gallery, with four of the other show rooms used for equipment storage and the ‘video village’.

Before the production teams arrived, the Petworth team worked to prepare the show rooms.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 SUS-220323-145607003

Sue Rhodes, Petworth’s visitor experience manager said: “We had to move some collection items to make way for filming, including our incredible Molyneux Globe. We brought in specialist art handlers to support our collections team as some of the paintings needed to come down, including one of the biggest ones – a painting by Northcote. We also had filming conservators on site while the production company were with us and they were a huge support, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The production team didn’t have to do a lot of set dressing, but they did bring in some prop sculptures to sit alongside the remaining artworks – including one called ‘the lovers’.

“It was wonderful to see the cast and the large number of supporting artists all in beautiful regency costume walking through the house,” said Sue. “It was as though the people in the paintings had stepped out of their canvases – you got a real glimpse of what Petworth would have been like during its golden age when the 3rd Earl of Egremont was hosting and entertaining.”

The North Gallery at Petworth House and Park, West Sussex. A rare surviving example of a purpose-built art gallery from the early 19th century, when British collectors dominated Europe. SUS-220323-145557003

From glittering ballrooms to extravagant palaces and sweeping parklands, Bridgerton explores a whole range of grand locations.

Production designer Will Hughes-Jones said: “Bridgerton is a dialled-up version of the regency period. We’re not historically accurate because it’s a pastiche of the period, [but] we’re always looking at the historical references and seeing how we can use them to emphasise the grandeur and importance of all these characters… It’s a feast for the eyes.”

As well as showing off beautiful locations, the filming of Bridgerton directly benefits the places that star in the series. The location fees go back into conservation work to care for these historic houses and landscapes, so that we’ll all be able to see them both on screen and in real life for years to come.

Series two of Bridgerton is available to view on Netflix from Friday, March 25.

Petworth House is open to visit from Monday 4 April, 10am-4:30pm, last entry 4pm. From Monday, April 4 until Wednesday, April 20 the rooms open to view include Oak Hall, Somerset Room, Square Dining Room, Marble Hall, Beauty Room, Grand Staircase, Little Dining Room and Historic Kitchens.

The Carved Room and Red room will be closed, and the North Gallery will be partially open. These rooms will reopen on Thursday, April 21, but please check Petworth House’s website for up-to-date information before travelling.