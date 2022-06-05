The competition was won by hilarious comedian Axel Blake at 10pm on June 5.

Earlier Tom sang I Who Have Nothing made famous by Shirley Bassey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a standing ovation after his performance.

Tom Ball smashed his performance in the final of Britain's Got Talent

The celebrity judges could not have been more full of praise.

David Walliams said: "I want to start the Tom Ball fan club! "

Alesha Dixon added: "When I look back it was like you were in your third gear in the auditions, you went into fourth gear in the semi-finals and then you just moved into fifth gear.

“The way you were grounded and centred in that performance to reach that pinnacle moment at the end was perfection. Congratulations Tom - you smashed it!"

Amanda Holden said: "That was an unbelievable, unforgettable performance. If you are not at the London Palladium by the end of the year I will eat my knickers!"

Head judge Simon Cowell said: "You know what Tom, so far you've been really, really, really good and I thought coming into the final what a fantastic line-up we've got tonight. I am really happy. And I really like everyone.

"Then I was thinking it's a cute story isn't it - a teacher with a good voice. Tonight you were a teacher with an amazing voice. Whether you like that kind of music doesn't matter. Talent is talent and I am now seeing your name which is West End, leading part. You're interesting, you're talented, you're a nice person - I mean you are amazing."

This year’s vote was one of the toughest ever with the standard extremely high.

There was huge support for Tom, from Haywards Heath, on Twitter – where lots of commentators thought he should have won.

At the semi final, in a video profile of Tom he was filmed speaking to his pupils.