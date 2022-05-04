The Derry Girls go on a road trip to empty Sister Michael’s dead aunt’s house before the wake.

The result is an episode reminiscent of 90s Halloween episodes that American series such as Dawson’s Creek used to do each year. It is hilarious, especially as Erin feels a presence in the house which means the girls have to share a bed for fear that the dead owners will punish them for trespassing in the house.

Back in Derry da Gerry, ma May, granda Joe and Sarah see a clairvoyant, brilliantly played by Conleth Hill best known as Varys from Game of Thrones. They want to talk to their mammy, but is he a con? Gerry thinks so, especially when Kevin’s own mother interrupts the session causing him to lose the connection.

l-r: James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Clare Devlin (Nicola Couglan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Jackson) SUS-220405-080640003

The most heart-warming moment comes after James is knocked out by the girl’s van and declares his love, of sorts, to Erin. With a soundtrack of Sixpence None the Richer - Kiss Me it is brilliant and I hope this could be the start of something. It makes you think back to being a teen and having your first crush and them liking you back. It feels as if it has been on the cards for a while for the pair, remember he was the one who abandoned his Doctor Who convention to take Erin to prom.

The series has had a few subtle cameos so far after Liam Neeson, Johnny Dogs from Peaky Blinders played by Packy Lee was in episode three. A brilliant episode where they all go to beach and end up stuck on the train.

A lot doesn’t have to happen in Derry Girls but it packs a punch full of heartwarming nostalgia and funny notes including Clare being left at the station (she isn’t in this series much due to conflicting schedule filming with Bridgerton).

(L-R) Mary Quinn (Tara Lynne O'Neill), Grandad Joe (Ian McElhinney), Sarah Mccool (Kathy Kiera Clarke) SUS-220405-080615003

In episode two Brassic’s Damien Molony plays a clever and handsome plumber who sends shock waves through the family but not in the way you expect.