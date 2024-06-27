Smith – best known for his roles in Doctor Who, The Crown, and the House of the Dragon – was cast as Munro in the new TV drama, which is based on a novel by musician Nick Cave.

And now, Smith has been spotted on Worthing seafront. Photos taken today (Thursday, June 27) show the star being filmed in a Vauxhall Cavalier.

The Sky Original TV series follows ‘self-professed lothario’ Bunny Munro on an ‘epic and increasingly out-of-control’ road trip with his nine-year-old son, following the suicide of his wife.

The novel, released in 2002, was set in Brighton.

Upon its release in 2025, The Death of Bunny Munro will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

1 . Matt Smith spotted in Vauxhall Cavalier on seafront TV and film star Matt Smith has been spotted on Worthing seafront, as filming continues for upcoming series The Death of Bunny Munro.Photo: Eddie Mitchell

