Based on the smash-hit South Korean TV series, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

Unlike the TV show, losing contestant will leave the competition unharmed.

A spokesperson from Studio Lambert said: “With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

Squid Game: The Challenge has arrived to the UK and is looking for contestants. Picture by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

“Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe to compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor and walk away with a huge cash prize of $4.56 million!

“As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

“The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed. Please note: Win or lose, all players will leave unscathed.

“We're looking for smart, dynamic, and tenacious individuals from all over the UK, who are up for competing to win a life changing amount of money! It is open to everyone over 21yrs, terms and conditions apply.”

To apply for the highly-anticipated new reality competition series, please visit squidgamecasting.com.