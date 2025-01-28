Sussex's Apprentice contender Melica Moshiri: Picture: BBC

The Apprentice candidates jetted off to Turkiye for the latest episode, as Lord Sugar splashed the cash by sending them on their second foreign jaunt of the series.

However, there was no Turkish delight for Jonny Heaver. The tutoring company owner, who was 13/8 to be fired next, was let go at the end of the episode.

Gambling.com's Entertainment expert, James Leyfield has been monitoring the BBC show and has created markets on who will win and who will be fired next.

While Jonny was let go, it was let off time for Frederick Afrifa and Chisola Chitambala. After narrowly avoiding being fired, PM Chisola is into just 2/1 to be given the boot in this week's episode, while Fred is 11/8 second favourite to go.

The Apprentice: Baroness Karren Brady, Lord Alan Sugar, Tim Campbell: Picture: Naked, Ray Burmiston

Elsewhere, Sussex contestant Melica Moshiri remains Evens favourite to go next. Melica was on the winning team but she did not cover herself in glory. What's more, Parallel's Liam Snellin is out to 6/1 to win the series and into 3/1 to be fired after his fifth loss on the bounce, and Anisa Khan is into 13/2 to be fired after she suffered her fourth loss in a row.

Mia was one of the stars of the show in episode six. She is now into just Evens second favourite to win this year's Apprentice, from 6/4 last week.

Mia is just behind Dean Franklin, who, once again, had a solid episode, which was his fifth task win in a row.

Keir's odds have also been shaved, to 11/8 from 2/1, after he project managed his team to glory.

Melica is proud to be representing Worthing on the series and is the ambitious owner of a thriving AI tech recruitment business.

Episode 6 is on Thursday night at 9pm and for the 13 candidates left, they face a trip to Türkiye.

