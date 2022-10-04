The Oscar-winning actress is set to star in a period comedy-drama, called Wicked Little Letters, which will follow the story of a group of women who set out to solve the mystery of who is writing ‘scandalous and obscene’ letters to people in Littlehampton.

Colman has been pictured in the historic West Sussex town with co-stars Jessie Buckley (Olivier award-winner) and Dame Eileen Atkins (BAFTA TV Award-winner). Colman and Buckley both earned Oscar nominations for their roles in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter.

The film will transport Arundel back to the 1920s with Blue Print Pictures changing and dressing the appearance of a number of shops in the High Street – some of which have agreed to close for a number of days. The production company has reportedly made a donation to Arundel Town Council to compensate for the inconvenience caused by the road closures.

Photos emerged from the set last week, showing a number of extras.

Now, a week on, a number of famous faces have been seen in the town. This included Colman, Buckley and Gemma Jones.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Having Wicked Little Letters filmed in Arundel is a fantastic opportunity to showcase a beautiful location and it’s a great spotlight on the district too. It has caused a lot of excitement across the district to have celebrities and film crews in town and we are looking forward to spotting familiar locations in the final film.”

1. Wicked Little Letters filming Filming continues in Arundel for Wicked Little Letters, starring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

