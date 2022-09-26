Wicked Little Letters will be a period comedy-drama, following the story of a group of women who set out to solve the mystery of who is writing ‘scandalous and obscene’ letters to people in Littlehampton.

The film will star stage and screen royalty, Olivia Colman – who also featured in Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light, partly filmed at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre this year.

Oscar-winning Colman will star in Wicked Little Letters, alongside Olivier award-winner Jessie Buckley.

The film is from the same company, Blue Print Pictures, that was responsible for ‘In Bruges’, ‘Emma’ and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’.

According to the Sussex Film Office – which has been working closely with Arundel Town Council and Arun District Council – Blue Print Pictures will be changing and dressing the appearance of a number of shops in the High Street – some of which have agreed to close for a number of days.

