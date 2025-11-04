Free Events at Lighthouse Retreat Centre

By Lighthouse Retreat Center
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2025, 09:52 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 11:20 GMT
Lighthouse Retreat Centerplaceholder image
Lighthouse Retreat Center
All are warmly welcome to visit us.

The Lighthouse Retreat Centre has been serving the community for over 20 years in Worthing.

Most Popular

All our events are free to join both in-house and online for inspiring talks, courses and meditation sessions to recharge and uplift the soul. In an unpredictable world and so many of us facing different challenges, this is a safe sanctuary to find positive solutions to move forward in life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please note this would not be suitable for younger children but encourage young adults if they wish to attend from 15 years old accompanied by an adult.

A Candlelit Meditation event will be held on Sunday, December 7, from 2.30pm to 4pm. Join us for guided meditations filled with festive good wishes and sweet silence in an atmosphere of serenity and tranquillity, followed by Christmas Tea. Booking essential for this event via email.

Soul reflections will take place on Monday, December 8. Uplifting meditations and spiritual conversations from 6.30pm to 7.15pm, in-house only.

Meditation online only is held from 7pm to 7.,45pm Monday to Saturday via Zoom (Zoom ID 567 587 184)

We look forward to welcoming you.

Related topics:Zoom
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice