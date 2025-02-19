Goodwood Members’ Meeting to mark 40th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s first Grand Prix victory

40 years since Senna’s first F1 win at the Portuguese Grand Prix Nephew Bruno Senna will get behind the wheel of the Lotus 97T The 82nd Members’ Meeting takes place Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April Tickets are on sale at goodwood.com and can be purchased by Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club. Join the GRRC now to enjoy a host of year-round benefits

The 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will mark the 40th anniversary of three-time Formula 1 Champion Ayrton Senna’s first Grand Prix victory. The special on-track demonstration, will see Bruno Senna (Lalli) drive the Lotus 97T, supported by Classic Team Lotus.

Taking place on both days, the demonstration will celebrate 40 years since Ayrton Senna’s first race victory at the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix. Senna’s first race win was indicative of his incredible skill, particularly in wet conditions, with a decisive victory from pole position.

Classic Team Lotus will run the Lotus 97T in its iconic John Player Special livery, which has previously taken to the Festival of Speed hillclimb on a number of occasions and was last at the Goodwood Motor Circuit to commemorate 30 years since Senna’s final championship win in 2021.

Bruno Senna at the 78th Members' Meeting with the McLaren MP4-6. Ph. by Drew Gibson.

Goodwood remembered Ayrton Senna at the 78th Members’ Meeting in 2021, where Bruno Senna drove his 1991 World Championship-winning McLaren MP4/6. The autumnal atmosphere and the lone V6 lapping the Motor Circuit made for an incredibly poignant moment. Bruno will return to Goodwood at the 82nd Members’ Meeting to drive the Lotus 97T, in what is set to be a touching tribute to his uncle’s life and legendary racing career.

Following the 82nd Members’ Meeting, Classic Team Lotus will take the Lotus 97T back to Estoril, where Bruno Senna will once again get behind the wheel, marking the exact anniversary of Ayrton’s historic 1985 victory.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, Clive Chapman from Classic Team Lotus said: “Ayrton’s first win was a great moment for him, Team Lotus and F1. So much so that in his own words Ayrton considered Estoril to be his greatest race. Together with Peter Warr and Fred Bushell my mother Hazel had kept Team Lotus going and Estoril was the first win since Colin died. It has been our privilege to maintain the car in running condition. Bruno driving at Estoril 40 years to the day is bound to be emotional and we will be delighted to share our passion with the fans at Goodwood.”

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL said: “I am delighted that we will celebrate Ayrton Senna's extraordinary life and career at this year’s Members’ Meeting. We are hugely grateful to Clive Chapman and Classic Team Lotus for bringing the Lotus 97T to Goodwood ahead of their project to take the car to Estoril the following weekend. Having witnessed Bruno’s emotional lap of the Goodwood Circuit in the Championship-winning McLaren MP4/6 in 2021, I am looking forward to another unforgettable tribute to honour one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history."

The Lotus 97T demonstration joins the previously announced GT3 competitive Shoot-Out, and all-sustainable fuel race list including the new Win Percy Trophy.