Great value West Sussex days out this autumn half term

The Great Sussex Way announces special discount promotions for museum attractions.

Helping budgets to stretch a little further, a raft of special discounted entry offers will be available for visitors looking to explore the rich history and fascinating stories of the Chichester area of West Sussex this October.

As the half term holiday approaches, 15% off entry will help visitors go on a ‘journey through time’ as they’re immersed in broad range of periods in history at participating museums; Tangmere Military Aviation Museum, The Novium Museum’s Dinosaurs: Hungry Hatchlings exhibition, Fishbourne Roman Palace, Amberley Museum and Weald & Downland Living Museum.

Looking back at the prehistoric era, Dinosaurs: Hungry Hatchlings explores how even the most fearsome of dinosaurs weren’t always enormous. Visitors can follow iconic dinosaurs like the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and Diplodocus as they transform from egg to adult.

Great value days at West Sussex museums

Tangmere Military Aviation Museum’s fascinating collection of historic aircraft and memorabilia will immerse you in the world of historic aircraft including the World Speed Record breaking Gloster Meteor F.4 Special (flown by Group. Captain E.M. ‘Teddy’ Donaldson in 1946). Marvel at these incredible planes, in operation from WWI to the Cold War and maybe even peek into a cockpit or two.

Immerse yourself in rural lives, crafts and traditions across 1000 years at Weald & Downland Living Museum. Explore the fascinating preserved buildings, learn about traditional crafts, farming techniques, and discover the rituals and traditions which influenced the lives of people who lived in these historic settings.

At Fishbourne Roman Palace, incredible in-situ mosaics await. The largest collection in the UK today, you’ll marvel at what life in this luxurious Roman residence must have been like. Wander the re-created Roman gardens and explore the incredible array of artefacts.

The South’s industrial heritage is explored through a huge number of interactive displays and exhibits at Amberley Museum. Ride narrow gauge railways, hop aboard vintage buses, see historic communication in action from television to radio and telephone, and learn about the rural crafts.

Natasha McLeod, acting CEO of The Great Sussex Way comments; “we’re delighted to bring together some of West Sussex’s most loved museums to offer visitors discounts on fabulous days out. We hope that people will take this opportunity to experience some of our outstanding attractions”.

The discount offers apply from 21st October until 10th November. Terms & conditions apply to each attractions, visitors should check before booking or arriving at their chosen museum..