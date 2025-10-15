Hastings Anglo-French Club News

A local club for all lovers of France, its language, culture, history and landscape.

At the Anglo-French meeting on 14 October, we were entertained by our very own talented, Roselyn, who talked about “Un Séjour à New York” when she and her husband went to live and work there. In her own captivating way, she described daily life in NY “et les petites choses de tous les jours.” We heard about being warned not to set a direct debit card: the client is always wrong! Getting registered with a doctor proved to be a game of round and round in circles. Three possible solutions: 1.Don’t get ill, 2. Attend the walk-in centre, 3. Telephone the local Physician Assistant for a home visit. Not bad! They made their home in a luxury apartment on the 8th floor with stunning views, doormen and porters in livery and flowers in the foyer. In case we turned green with envy, it came with the warning, this is not real, it’s La La Land. We heard that “walking chickens” walk freely and that “Frankenchicken” are genetically grown whereas “smoked pigs tails” are just that. Most importantly, how do you find a good hairdresser? Well, of course by asking a stylish woman in the street: where do you get your hair done? A number of unique ways of doing things, fairy lights purchased at the pharmacy, dogs “containerised” in handbags, mums with buggies plus skates and a screaming child apparently expressing herself!