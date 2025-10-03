John Barrowman brings festive new show to Crawley

If Christmas needed a mascot draped in sequins, armed with a killer voice and the kind of stage presence that could light up the darkest winter night, it’s none other than the Christmas elf himself, John Barrowman.

His new show Camp as Christmas comes to The Hawth on Sunday 16 November and proves, once again, that festive joy is best served with jazz hands, glitter, and enough sass to melt a snowman.

Barrowman is known for his roles on stage and screen, from Doctor Who to Evita and Desperate Housewives to Sunset Boulevard. Having recently toured the UK with his critically acclaimed Laid Bare tour, John is back with a Christmas-themed evening that’s part concert, part cabaret, and entirely fabulous. But make no mistake: this isn’t just a jingle bell jukebox. Barrowman blends powerhouse vocals with personal anecdotes that offer a backstage pass to his decades-long career. From West End to Hollywood tales, he shares them all with warmth, wit, and just the right amount of camp. It’s Christmas, after all—why hold back?

John says “I can’t wait to get back on the road with my brand-new Christmas show — Camp as Christmas! It’s going to be bigger, bolder, and more fabulously festive than ever before. Making people smile, laugh, and feel the joy and love of the season through song and stories is what I do best — and this year, I’m turning the tinsel all the way up! So dust off your sparkles, bring your best Barrowman energy, and get ready to experience a sleigh-full of magic. Let’s make this the most wonderfully camp Christmas yet.”

In a time when the world could use a little more sparkle, John Barrowman delivers a sleigh-load. Go for the music, stay for the mischief, and leave feeling as Camp as Christmas.

Tickets are available at hawht.co.uk